Magnificat
The Opiate Mass is releasing an Easter album. This song is a piece based on the biblical text of Mary in the book of Luke. It’s a sacred piece, full of possibility. Enjoy listening to the song and reading the lyrics below.
LYRICS
Anima mea magnificat dominum
My soul proclaims your greatness, O God
And my spirit rejoices in you, my Savior
You’ve looked with favor on the lowest of the low
Behold beyond all generations I am blessed
The Almighty has done great things for me, and holy is your Name
Your mercy reaches from age to age for those who fear you
You have shown strength with your arm
You have scattered the proud in their conceit
Anima mea magnificat dominum
You have deposed the mighty from their thrones
And raised the lowly to high places
You have filled the hungry with good things
While you have sent the rich away empty
You have come to the aid of Israel your servant, mindful of your mercy
The promise you made to our ancestors—to Sarah and Abraham and their descendants
Alleluia
Anima mea magnificat dominum