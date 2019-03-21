Now for the LoVeWork
Remember what it was like before you became
Roommates with responsibilities
Brother and sister
Bickering under your breath
We can hear you
We can see you
We hurt for you
And we always LoVe You
I think if you touch one another
In more ways than one
Physically, emotionally and spiritually
(LoVe is patient / LoVe is kind / 1Corinthians 13:47)
A brush across the back with a soft hand—supportive
A kiss on the cheek—endearing
A quicksilver or warm and lingering hug—reassuring and brave
Remember you were both children once—empathy
Think about how what you witnessed while growing impacted you, formed you
Both good and not so good.
Look into one another’s eyes for more than half a second while darting away
Like billiard balls on a mission with no other purpose but to hit hard
And avoid being truly seen—vulnerable
See yourselves in each other—empathy again (can’t get enough)
For we are all complicated, struggling humans trying to be
Doing what we believe is the best that we can
It is never our best / for the best is yet to come / always
We can do better
Try to think of each other as your only true allies and champions.
It is you and you against and with the world.
LoVe the effort to come back to one another
To care for one another
And in doing so, to those that LoVe you.
Do the LoVe Work
Work the LoVe
BECCA LAVIN is a massage therapist. She is a somewhat mature human consumed with childish glee when surrounded by the arts—visual, tactile, messy, human arts. She is a lover of the written word, the spoken word, the sung word, and small visual delights brought into focus or, purposefully, out.