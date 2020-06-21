Beautifully Human

Beautifully Human is a song that is a simple push back of anyone who might think that a person is less than because of the color of their skin or anything in their outward expression that might be considered different or other. It is a celebration of the sacredness and value of every human being created. We might not always agree on many things, we might not always have the same perspective, we might not always have uniformed outward expressions, but we are all beautifully human because we have been endowed with life, breath, and the privilege of being in this lifetime and in this moment.

May we all remember that we are BEAUTIFULLY HUMAN!

BEAUTIFULLY HUMAN

Words & Music by Naomi Wachira

DORELI Music, ASCAP © 2017

I wish the world could believe, that my brothers and sisters we are meant to be

No, we are not accidents; no we are not,

We are not the sons and daughters of the damned

Pre-Chorus

So don’t treat us like we are a cursed race

Don’t treat us like we are a cursed race

We are human, we are human too …

Chorus

I know that I am, I am, I am, I am

I wish we didn’t have to prove our worth,

And the world could finally see us as equals,

No, we are not accidents; no we are not,

We are not the sons and daughters of damned

Pre-Chorus

So don’t treat us like we are a cursed race,

Don’t treat us like we are a cursed race

We are human, we are human too …

Chorus

I know that I am, I am, I am, I am

Pre-Bridge

Don’t make me prove, why I should be, why I belong,

Why I deserve to be here, I deserve to be here x2

And I know that I am, I am, I am, I am

And so is anyone who can walk, who can talk, who can laugh, who cry, feel pain

So is anyone who can’t speak, who can’t hear, who can’t see, who’s never had a free mind, So is anyone whether brown or white or any other color

We’re Beautifully human, Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautifully human, Beautiful

Seattle singer-songwriter Naomi Wachira was born in Kenya and grew up singing gospel music in a choir of family and friends. Inspired by the music of Tracy Chapman and Miriam Makeba, Wachira saw the potential to make the world a better place by writing music that is poignant and life-giving. Since her arrival on the Northwest music scene, she has received numerous accolades, including being named “Best Folk Artist” by Seattle Weekly, and has cultivated a growing base of enthusiastic fans. To date, she has released –“African Girl” (2012), “Naomi Wachira” (2014), “I am Because You Are” (2015)–and her latest offering, “Song of Lament” was released in 2017. Find her at http://www.naomiwachira.com.