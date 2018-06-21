Map of a hand

How many continents have traveled beneath this flesh

Been held in reverence or punctured on demand?

How many miles of emotions have rolled like oceans and rough seas

Or teased to wonder why?

How many stories held safe?

How many lies of omission never fully crossed the lifelines,

Waiting to be thrown or held back

For lack of empathy

Due to fatigue or some other malady of spirit

On any given day?

How grateful for this amazing extremity is your body

To have held so much

Humanness

In such regard and healing grace?

How privileged

The map of a hand

When placed

Upon another

Becca Lavin is a massage therapist. She is a somewhat mature human consumed with childish glee when surrounded by the arts—visual, tactile, messy, human arts. She is a lover of the written word, the spoken word, the sung word, and small visual delights brought into focus or, purposefully, out.