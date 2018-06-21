Map of a hand

by Becca Lavin

How many continents have traveled beneath this flesh
Been held in reverence or punctured on demand?
How many miles of emotions have rolled like oceans and rough seas
Or teased to wonder why?
How many stories held safe?
How many lies of omission never fully crossed the lifelines,
Waiting to be thrown or held back
For lack of empathy
Due to fatigue or some other malady of spirit
On any given day?
How grateful for this amazing extremity is your body
To have held so much
Humanness
In such regard and healing grace?
How privileged
The map of a hand
When placed
Upon another

Becca Lavin is a massage therapist. She is a somewhat mature human consumed with childish glee when surrounded by the arts—visual, tactile, messy, human arts. She is a lover of the written word, the spoken word, the sung word, and small visual delights brought into focus or, purposefully, out. 

Guest Contributors / poetry /

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s